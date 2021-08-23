Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,629 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.