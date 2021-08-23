Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $118,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU opened at $90.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

