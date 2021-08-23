Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evergy by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after buying an additional 1,923,125 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,707,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $69.26 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

