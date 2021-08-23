Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

