Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.