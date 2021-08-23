Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $50,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387,699 shares of company stock valued at $140,578,701. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

