Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $45,163,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $26,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after buying an additional 461,347 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

