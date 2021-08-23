Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.40 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Loews by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Loews by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 423,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

