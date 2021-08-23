Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.47 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 260.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after buying an additional 455,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $211,556. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

