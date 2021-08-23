Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,620,173 shares of company stock valued at $526,021,495 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.70 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

