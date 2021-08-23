Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSPD opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

