Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.05 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 203.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $132.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $5,692,573. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.