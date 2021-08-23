Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 77.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in STERIS by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $214.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $226.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.