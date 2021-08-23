Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $96.30 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $101.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

