Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

