Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 17,030 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.