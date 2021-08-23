Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 52,180 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 131.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of FOX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.