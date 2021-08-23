Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 65,800 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 360.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Baozun worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

BZUN stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

