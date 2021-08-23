Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,572 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

McAfee stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of -76.09. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

