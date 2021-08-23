Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,636 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after buying an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $129.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

