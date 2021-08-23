Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in BCE by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.