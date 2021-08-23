Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

