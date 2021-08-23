Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $215.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

