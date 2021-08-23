Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 24,396 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FirstService by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FSV stock opened at $187.21 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

