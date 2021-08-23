Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,297 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $377.07 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.