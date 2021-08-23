Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 37,997 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

