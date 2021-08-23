Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,810 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $68.18 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.