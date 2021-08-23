Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,848 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

