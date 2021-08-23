Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 50,148 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,148 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $47,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.46 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

