Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,960 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

