Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $348.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.36.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

