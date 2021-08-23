ZUSD Trading Down 0.4% This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $253,139.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00159882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,224.31 or 0.99775439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00989521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.11 or 0.06552019 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

