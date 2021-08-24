$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $346.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

