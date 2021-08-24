-$0.06 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,701,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 173,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,664. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

