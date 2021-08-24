-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Dyadic International reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 397,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,178,105 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $128,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

