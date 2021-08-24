$0.10 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 433,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,690. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $169,755,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

