$0.10 EPS Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 728,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,279,067. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

TLS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,758. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 784.00.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

