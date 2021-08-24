$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 183,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,766. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.40 million, a P/E ratio of 82.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

