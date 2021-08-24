$0.24 EPS Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

