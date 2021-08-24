-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). IVERIC bio also reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

ISEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 1,728,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,259. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

