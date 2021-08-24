-$0.39 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.34). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $335.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

