$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,158 shares of company stock valued at $177,207. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

