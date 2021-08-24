-$0.72 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 916,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.