$1.21 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.39. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.98.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

