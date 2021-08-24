$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

