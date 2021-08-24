11,000 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals stock traded up $6.11 on Tuesday, hitting $344.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

