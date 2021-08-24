111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Up 13.5%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares rose 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $578.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 111 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 111 during the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 111 during the first quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in 111 during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 111 during the first quarter worth $162,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

