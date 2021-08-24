1,135,640 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAF. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

