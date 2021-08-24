12,500 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.4% during the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,449.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,172.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $6,869,000.

NASDAQ:IFFT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 78,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,008. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

