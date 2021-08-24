13,805 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,364,000 after purchasing an additional 326,047 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

